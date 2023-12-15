Under the terms of the agreement, GE will install 110 of its 6.1-158 workhorse turbines for 16 prospective project sites throughout the Aragon region

GE Vernova, Forestalia sign agreement for up to 693MW of onshore wind turbines. (Credit: GE Vernova)

GE Vernova has signed a framework agreement with Forestalia to deliver up to 693MW of onshore wind turbines across several future project sites in Spain.

Under the terms of the agreement, GE will install 110 of its 6.1-158 workhorse turbines for 16 prospective project sites throughout the Aragon region.

Among the total installation, 33 turbines will be 101m in hub height while the remaining 77 turbines will have 120.9m in hub height.

Forestalia president Fernando Samper said: “This deal will help us take a further step towards our goal of achieving 1.2 GW in operation in Forestalia’s own portfolio, under direct management, for the benefit of the socio-economic development of the territory hosting the projects, and also for a greater decarbonisation of the economy.”

GE will deploy the wind turbines in six phases near Zaragoza. The first phase is underway with 33 wind turbines to be installed at five wind farms.

All deliveries are anticipated to be completed by the end of next year.

GE chief technology officer and GE Vernova wind segment CEO Vic Abate said: “We are delighted to be extending our ongoing cooperation with the Forestalia team. This agreement will bring a significant pipeline of new projects through 2024 in Aragon, a region where we have commissioned more than 1.5GW of wind energy to date.

“We are proud to play a key role in driving Spain’s energy transition effort, and look forward to bringing more renewable, sustainable, and affordable energy to the country.”

The new agreement between the parties is built on the previous agreement signed in 2016. Besides, it also expands GE’s wind collaboration in Spain.

Last year, GE Renewable Energy signed a European power purchase agreement (PPA) from a new wind farm in Spain with Forestalia.

Through the PPA, GE Renewable Energy aimed to source clean energy that corresponds to over 60% of its facilities’ electricity consumption in Europe.