With the supply of Wet FGD projects, GE is expected to help treat 35 million m3/hr of flue gas and remove up to 108,400 tons of SO2 per year

Image: GE is expected to help NTPC with treating 35 million m3/hr of flue gas. Photo courtesy of Pexels from Pixabay.

GE Steam Power announced that it has received three contracts from NTPC to supply and install Wet Fuel Gas Desulfurization (FGD) systems for a combined value of ₹2311cr (£265m).

The three power plant projects included in the contract are Aravali Power Company (APCPL)’s IGSTPP Jhajjar, NTPC’s Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station Stage I & Stage II, NTPC’s Sipat Super Thermal Power Station Stage I.

Under the contract, the company is expected to provide design, engineering, civil work, supply, erection and commissioning of Wet FGD systems along with auxiliaries including limestone and gypsum handling systems and wet stack on full turnkey basis.

In addition, GE will provide ten years of operation & maintenance including the supply of spare parts for IGSTPP Jhajjar plant.

GE Power India managing director Prashant Jain said “SO2 emissions reduction systems will play an instrumental role in transforming power plants and helping to reduce their environmental impact.

“NTPC is leading the industry in the adoption of emission-control equipment to comply with the new emission standards which is an encouraging sign. GE is proud to be associated in steps taken to curb emission level in the country.”

With the supply of Wet FGD projects, GE is expected to help NTPC with treating 35 million m3/hr of flue gas and remove up to 108,400 tonnes of SO 2 per year, which is converted into gypsum by-product for use in the construction industry.

The new contracts from NTPC add to the Wet FGD projects awarded to GE Steam Power earlier

GE’s earlier contracts include Telangana’s STPP 2x800MW, Solapur, Meja, Tanda, each of 2×660 MW and Unchahar’s 1x500MW projects, along with the already executed WFGD for 1x500MW Vindhyachal TPP.