Plant expansion announced today at an event attended by Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, and Québec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonatan Julien Investment reinforces company and governments’ commitment to renewable energy and will support the creation of 200 new jobs

LM Wind Power blades. (Credit: LM Wind Power)

GE Renewable Energy is partnering with the governments of Canada and Québec for the expansion of its wind turbine blade facility in Gaspé, Canada. At an event attended by Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, and Québec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonatan Julien, the parties announced their plans to jointly invest in the expansion of the facility owned by LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business.

The investments will enable the company to expand its existing facility to meet the growing demand for renewable energy across North America. The expansion will result in the creation of 200 skilled jobs, providing clear evidence of how support for renewable energy can yield long-term economic growth.

The plant, which started operations in 2005 and was previously expanded in 2017, has manufactured over 10,000 blades, equivalent to approximately 6,000 MW.

Heather Chalmers, President & CEO, GE Canada, said, “GE believes climate change is an urgent global priority. We are pleased to be working with committed partners, like Canada, to provide the myriad technology solutions that will be required for the world to meet its net zero commitments. The plant expansion aligns perfectly with Canadian and Québec government policy and economic ambitions and we are pleased to partner with them on an initiative that underscores the ability to work together to address the urgent global crisis of climate change.”

Olivier Fontan, President and CEO of LM Wind Power, said, “We are committed to helping our customers lead the energy transition by supplying them with state of the art wind turbine blades that enable them to produce clean, renewable energy as sustainably and efficiently as possible. Our existing employees are proud to support this important work and our new colleagues will receive the training and support they need to contribute to this effort in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.”

The Canadian Renewable Energy Association reports that Canada has over 13,500 MW of installed wind capacity, enough to supply approximately three million homes.

Source: Company Press Release