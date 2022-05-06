COBOD is providing GE Renewable Energy with the world’s largest 3D concrete printer for use at its R&D facility in Bergen to print wind turbine towers onsite at wind farms

GE Renewable Energy to invest in COBOD. (Credit: COBOD International)

GE Renewable Energy has unveiled its plans to acquire a minority stake in 3D construction printing solutions provider COBOD International.

The minority investment builds on the existing relationship between the two companies, which started in 2019.

COBOD has been contracted to supply the 3D printer for the GE Renewable Energy’s new research and development facility in Bergen, New York, US.

The Bergen facility is designed to conduct research on different ways to 3D print the concrete base of towers used in wind turbines.

The research at Bergen is expected to help GE Renewable Energy in developing new production methods, and make wind turbine towers more efficient and sustainable.

COBOD founder and general manager Henrik Lund-Nielsen said: “I am extremely proud that such an iconic and world class company like GE would like to partner with COBOD, and help us deliver on the automated construction solutions of the future.

“Since 2019, when we began cooperating with GE, we have already sharpened our R&D competence, engineering and industrial skills significantly as a direct result of the cooperation, and we look very much forward to continuing benefitting from the vast resources of GE.”

In a separate development, GE’s Grid Solutions business has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HSM Offshore Energy to jointly build AC offshore wind substation projects in Europe and beyond.

The MoU is said to support the development of offshore wind projects by providing an optimised and cost-effective turnkey value proposition.

It covers the entire engineering, procurement, and manufacturing, including the HV equipment, grid compliance studies, full testing and pre-commissioning, among others.

Also, the MoU will help advance the energy transition by facilitating the offshore wind resources to connect with the power grid, said the company.

Furthermore, developers who are aiming to achieve the lowest levelized cost of energy (LCOE) can benefit from ongoing design standardisation efforts by GE and HSM.

GE Grid Solutions business president and CEO Philippe Piron said: “We are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with HSM Offshore Energy through this MoU. Together we offer complementary expertise to support AC offshore wind substations projects across the market.

“GE brings project engineering and management excellence to this partnership, as well as a complete portfolio of key electrical equipment and a global footprint.

“Over the past 15 years, Grid Solutions has won significant contracts to deliver high-voltage alternating current (AC) systems for 18 offshore substations projects, connecting over 5 GW of offshore wind farms in Europe – specifically UK, Germany, Belgium, and France.”