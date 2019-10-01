The agreement aims to meet the consumption of Google’s data centres with power generated from the wind farm

Image: GE Renewable Energy signed a corporate purchase PPA to sell energy from the 175MW Björkvattnet wind project. Photo: courtesy of Free-Photos/Pixabay.

GE Renewable Energy has signed a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell energy from the 175MW Björkvattnet wind project to Google in Sweden.

The agreement is intended to supply the majority of the power generated by the wind farm for Google’s data centres in the region.

GE Renewable Energy global director commercial partnering and development Justine Ryan said: “This project represents GE Renewable Energy’s unique ability to package technology and investing expertise to structure integrated off-take and financing solutions.

“It is a landmark project that demonstrates what we can achieve with new economic models and we are thrilled to have formed a new relationship with Google.”

US technology services giant Google announced that it has made its largest-ever purchase of renewable energy, totalling over $2bn (£1.64bn) in new energy infrastructure produced by solar panels and wind turbines located across the globe.

Google’s director of operations Neha Palmer said: “Sustainability has been one of Google’s core values from our earliest days, and a cornerstone of our related efforts is our commitment to clean energy.

“Today’s announcement will add new renewable energy to the grids where we consume it, creating new construction jobs and making clean power accessible to nearby communities.”

GE Renewable Energy to supply 33 Cypress turbines for Swedish wind farm

In September, GE Renewable Energy had received a turbine supply contract for the 175MW Björkvattnet wind project in Sweden.

Under the deal, the company will deliver 33 units of its 5.3MW Cypress wind turbines for the onshore wind farm located nearly 470km north of Stockholm.

The onshore wind farm will generate enough renewable electricity to power 175,000 households in Sweden. The project will also help the country become fossil fuel-free by 2040.

The Björkvattnet wind farm, developed by Vindparken and WindSpace, with support from GE Renewable Energy, was acquired by French infrastructure investor InfraVia Capital Partners.

The Björkvattnet wind farm is expected to begin commercial operations by the end of next year.