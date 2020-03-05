The contract includes maintenance and 18-year service agreement for the two steam turbines

The three reactors of Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant in Finland. (Credit: Hannu Huovila / TVO / Wikipedia.org.)

General Electric Company (GE) has been selected by Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) to keep providing maintenance services for OL1 and OL2 reactor at Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant in Finland.

The contract includes maintenance and 18-year service agreement for the two steam turbines as well as the generators to ensure reliable operations of the facility over 2038.

GE Steam Power will also manufacture and install GTD water-cooled generator rotor to increase the operating life and support capacity of the generator.

TVO electricity production senior vice president Marjo Mustonen said: “Aligned with Finland’s new energy policies, TVO is committed to help in delivering reliable, clean power for the country

“We continue to rely on GE as our service partner for the Olkiluoto Nuclear Plant for the technologies and expertise we need for long-term, high performance operation of the site.”

As part of the agreement, GE will also perform maintenance inspections on the steam turbine and generator, as well as engineering and on-site outage support.

GE to install the new generator in 2023

GE has planned to deliver and install the new generator in 2023 during the plant’s annual outage.

The Olkiluoto plant, which was commissioned in 1978, has been supported by GE’s local team with service agreements since 2000.

The two reactors of the project have increased the capacity by over 30% since the project commissioned in 1979.

The project has been generating 1,760MW of carbon-free electricity which is equivalent to power 16% of the country’s population and supports the Finland’s aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.

