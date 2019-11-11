The Hybrid Electric Gas Turbine System is scheduled to come online by the third quarter of 2020

Image: The existing LM6000 Gas Turbine (GT) will be upgraded located at Enmax’s Crossfield energy centre in Alberta, Canada. Photo courtesy of General Electric.

GE Renewable Energy has signed an agreement with Enmax to install a hybrid electric gas turbine technology at Enmax’s Crossfield energy centre in Alberta, Canada.

Under the contract, GE will upgrade an existing LM6000 Gas Turbine (GT) with the Hybrid Electric Gas Turbine technology.

Making use of GE’s proven battery energy storage system (BESS) and patented hybrid controls, the new turbine is expected to provide operating reserves without burning fuel, resulting in the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

To hybridise the gas turbine, GE will provide the turnkey project that includes an electric gas turbine (EGT) modification kit.

The up-gradation project is financed by Enmax and Emissions Reductions Alberta (ERA) through its Industrial Efficiency Challenge, a competitive selection process supporting projects that have the potential to reduce GHG emissions.

The gas turbine upgrade project is scheduled to come online by the third quarter of 2020.

GE Renewable Energy renewable hybrids CEO Prakash Chandra said: “The Hybrid EGT technology proves that energy generation sources integrated with storage systems is an optimal method to reliably increase renewable energy penetration on the grid.

“The Gas Turbine assets taking over the load over time, while the batteries react to the sub-minute demand.

“This project will enable ENMAX to realize cost savings and provide greenhouse gas-free spinning reserves to the Alberta, Canada market.”

Characteristics of the Hybrid Electric Gas Turbine System LM6000

According to the company, the Hybrid EGT LM6000 reacts instantly and can reach optimum power in 10 minutes especially in case of high-power demand.

The gas turbine when combined with a 10MW, 4.3 MWh lithium-ion battery will allow the turbine to be off until it is necessary.

It also helps in lowering the minimum power output down to zero.

The Hybrid EGT technology has been co-build with Wellhead Power Solutions, the technology affiliate of the Wellhead Electric Company, an independent energy projects developer and power producer.

Enmax Energy senior vice president Lonnie Enns said: “Battery storage, combined with on-site natural gas generation provides a reliable, cost effective and sustainable method of ensuring on-demand energy.

“Not only will this project enable significant greenhouse gas emissions reductions, it will also provide a blueprint for further adoption in cold weather environments globally.”