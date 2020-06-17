The power plant operates using four GE 7F.04 gas turbines paired with four GE H33 generators and two steam turbines from Toshiba

The plant is expected to provide the equivalent electricity consumed by approximately 500,000 households. (Credit: Pixabay/pasja1000)

General Electric (GE) has announced that the 907MW Norte III combined-cycle power plant in Mexico has commenced commercial operations.

Located in the municipality of Ciudad Juárez, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, the power plant operates using four GE 7F.04 gas turbines paired with four GE H33 generators and two steam turbines from Toshiba.

The firm signed an agreement with Macquarie Capital and Techint to provide total plant service solutions for the facility in 2018.

GE will provide operations and maintenance services for the power plant

As per the terms of the agreement, GE will be responsible to operate and maintain the power plant for a period of 25 years.

Techint North America CEO Alejandro Maluf said: “We chose GE to collaborate with us on the Norte III plant because of its reliable technology and total plant-service solutions.

“We believe this important project will allow the consortium to leverage our collective global expertise in infrastructure, energy and project financing to support the expected growth in the Chihuahua region as was identified in the PRODESEN 2017-2030 plan.”

Additionally, GE will provide full spectrum of digital solutions that include its asset performance management and operations optimization solutions, which will to help predict and reduce unplanned downtime and improve power plant productivity.

The firm’s software will provide direct support to the GE operations and management (O&M) team in achieving the guaranteed capacity outcome.

Once fully operational, the power generated by the power plant will be sufficient to supply electricity to around 500,000 households in Mexico to help meet the energy demands.

GE Gas Power Americas region vice president Eric Gray said: “We are proud that our gas turbine technology and total plant solutions including O&M services will help meet the growing electricity demand in Mexico, while offering capacity and efficiency guarantees tailored to meet Techint’s needs.”