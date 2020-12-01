The 6.0-164 turbine model features a proprietary two-piece blade to improve logistics and lower costs

The 6.0-164 model features a proprietary two-piece blade. (Credit: Zout Fotografie (Rein Rijke).)

GE Renewable Energy has introduced the 6.0-164 version of its Cypress onshore wind turbine platform.

Compared to the 5.3-158 model, the new 6.0-164 turbine is designed to increase annual energy production (AEP) by up to 11%.

The latest unit in the Cypress platform was developed in partnership between GE’s Onshore Wind business, GE’s Global Research Center and LM Wind Power.

Similar to the other turbines of the Cypress platform range, the 6.0-164 model features a proprietary two-piece blade to improve logistics and lower costs.

According to the company, each of the 6.0-164 turbine has the capacity to produce electricity which will enough to power approximately for 5,800 European households.

The new turbine model will be out in the market by 2022.

GE Renewable Energy GE Onshore Wind Europe CEO Peter Wells said: “The Cypress platform is already providing our customers the ability to lower the cost of onshore wind and gain added flexibility in siting turbines.

“This latest product in the platform will help them drive additional growth of clean, renewable wind power across Europe and beyond.”

The 6.0-164 is the newest model that has been announced in the Cypress platform. The range also includes 5.5-158, 5.3-158 and 4.8-158 turbines.

The Cypress platform has advanced the technology of GE’s 2MW and 3MW fleets which serves an installed base of more than 20GW.

The new 6.0-164 model facilitates up-tower repairs and condition-based predictive services, which are designed to return-to-service and uptime.

In November last year, GE Renewable Energy’s 12MW Haliade-X offshore wind turbine has produced its first power in the Netherlands.

A single Haliade-X 12 MW turbine is designed to produce up to 67GWh of gross energy production per year, providing enough clean electricity to power 16,000 European homes, while offseting nearly 42,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide.