Gazprom plans to complete the construction and installation operations of the Sakhalin – Khabarovsk – Vladivostok gas trunkline this year. (Credit: Johannes Rupf from Pixabay)

Gazprom said that the expansion of the Sakhalin – Khabarovsk – Vladivostok gas trunkline in eastern Russia has entered its final stage, with construction and installation operations planned to be completed this year.

So far, 376 out of 390.8km of the linear part of the expanded pipeline section between Komsomolsk-on-Amur and Khabarovsk have been welded, laid, and backfilled, said the Russian gas company.

According to Gazprom, the launch of the pipeline section will help boost gas supply and expansion of gas infrastructure in the Khabarovsk Territory. Apart from that, it is expected to allow establishing of new connections for gas consumers to transfer them from the Okha – Komsomolsk-on-Amur gas pipeline, which is not owned by the company.

Gazprom further stated that it had begun designing the infrastructure needed for switching the branches of the Okha – Komsomolsk-on-Amur gas pipeline at the segment between Okha and Oktyabrsky to the Sakhalin – Khabarovsk – Vladivostok gas trunkline.

The project is part of the gas supply and gas infrastructure expansion taken up by Gazprom and the Khabarovsk Territory in the region between 2021 and 2025.

Gazprom’s investments in the expansion programme will be RUB5.49bn ($76m). The Russian energy company intends to build 14 inter-settlement gas pipelines, 9.3km of gas pipeline branches as well as six gas distribution stations.

The Sakhalin – Khabarovsk – Vladivostok gas trunkline is the first interregional gas transmission system in eastern Russia. It supplies gas produced on the Sakhalin shelf to consumers across the Khabarovsk and Primorye territories.

The gas pipeline began operations in 2011. With an original length of 1,800km, the pipeline has an annual design capacity of 5.5 billion cubic meters of gas.