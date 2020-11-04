In the course of the exploration activities, commercial gas inflow of over 1 million cubic meters per day was obtained

Gazprom obtains record-high gas inflow on Kara Sea shelf. (Credit: Gazprom)

Another set of tests has been performed in the upper levels of the exploration well at the Leningradskoye field of the Yamal gas production center. Earlier, the well helped discover a new deposit in the lower levels.

In the course of the exploration activities, commercial gas inflow of over 1 million cubic meters per day was obtained. This is a record-high figure for the fields located on the Arctic shelf of Russia, which proves that the productivity of the Leningradskoye field is much higher than anticipated.

To secure the reliability of gas supplies to consumers in the long term, Gazprom consistently expands its resource base. One of the key targets in this area is to exercise a comprehensive approach to the research and development of the Arctic shelf. This approach ensures a high effectiveness of geological exploration performed in the harsh natural environment and climate of the shelf. The Company successfully copes with the difficulties caused by the lack of infrastructure and insufficiently developed services market.

Source: Company Press Release