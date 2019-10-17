Under this agreement the partners will study opportunities for collaboration in sour-gas exploration and production, developing enhanced oil and gas recovery strategies

Image: Gazprom Neft and ADNOC conclude a Framework Agreement. Photo: Courtesy of Gazprom Neft PJSC.

Gazprom Neft and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) have entered into a Framework Agreement on Strategic Cooperation. The companies will explore opportunities for implementing joint projects in the upstream and downstream sectors, as well as in information technologies, artificial intelligence, and other areas.

The document was signed by Vladislav Baryshnikov, Deputy CEO, International Business Development and a member of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft, and Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, Executive Director, Upstream Directorate, ADNOC.

Under this agreement the partners will study opportunities for collaboration in sour-gas exploration and production, developing enhanced oil and gas recovery strategies, and developing innovative technologies for investigating carbonate reservoirs.

The Agreement creates a platform for potential collaboration in developing production-analytical systems in hydrocarbon exploration, production, logistics, processing and sales. The parties will also assess opportunities for joint projects in geological prospecting and oil- and gas-field development, including at concessions within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. In addition to this, further areas for potential technological cooperation include developing management systems, information technologies and artificial intelligence (AI).

Source: Company Press Release