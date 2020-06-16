Gazprom is planning to produce 32 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the field’s Cenomanian-Aptian deposits

Kara Sea coastline near Kharasaveyskoye field in Russia. (Credit: Gazprom)

Gazprom has commenced drilling of first producing well at the Kharasaveyskoye field located in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug of northwest Siberia in Russia.

The Kharasaveyskoye field is located to the north of the company’s producing Bovanenkovskoye field, which is considered to be the largest field in the Yamal Peninsula on the basis of explored gas reserves.

Kharasaveyskoye field to commence production from 2023

According to estimates, the field has gas reserves of about two trillion cubic meters. The Kharasaveyskoye field is planned to commence production from 2023 and is expected to produce until 2131.

The firm is planning to produce 32 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the field’s Cenomanian-Aptian deposits.

In a press statement, Gazprom said: “Well No. 4051 with a projected depth of 2,540 meters is the first one in gas well cluster No. 5; the cluster will have 11 wells in total. This year, 16 wells are expected to be completely drilled.

“It is particularly fitting that this important step in the development of the Kharasaveyskoye field was made on Russia Day.”

The gas produced from the Kharasaveyskoye field will be fed into Russia’s Unified Gas Supply System.

In March 2010, Gazprom said it has officially launched the full-scale development of the Kharasaveyskoye field.

The Kharasaveyskoye field is considered to be the second most important field for Gazprom after the Bovanenkovskoye field in its Yamal gas production centre, which is expected to produce up to 360 billion cubic meters of gas per year.