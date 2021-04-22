Currently, both blocks – 4А and 5А – are in the phase of comprehensive testing, and gas is being fed into Gazprom’s gas transmission system

Gazprom and Wintershall Dea begin production from Block 5А in Achimov formations of Urengoyskoye field as part of comprehensive testing. (Credit: Gazprom)

Achim Development, a joint venture of Gazprom and Wintershall Dea, started gas and gas condensate production from Block 5А in the Achimov formations of the Urengoyskoye field within the framework of comprehensive testing (hot commissioning) of the project equipment.

Earlier in January 2021, hydrocarbon production began at Block 4А in the Achimov formations of the Urengoyskoye field.

Currently, both blocks – 4А and 5А – are in the phase of comprehensive testing, and gas is being fed into Gazprom’s gas transmission system.

The pre-development of the blocks is performed under harsh natural and climatic conditions and in complex geological structures. The hydrocarbons lie at a depth of about 4,000 meters with abnormally high formation pressures (up to 62 MPa).

Upon the completion of the comprehensive testing, production will be gradually ramped up to reach its design capacity by 2027. The production will amount to over 14 billion cubic meters of natural gas and over 5 million tons of gas condensate.

Source: Company Press Release