Gazprom and Mongolian Government discuss progress of feasibility study for Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline project. (Credit: Gazprom)

A meeting of the joint working group of Gazprom and the Government of Mongolia on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding regarding the project for pipeline gas supplies from Russia to China across Mongolia took place today in Ulan-Bator, Mongolia.

The meeting was headed by Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan, Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia.

The parties discussed the progress of the feasibility study for the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline project and heard a briefing on its preliminary results.

It was noted that the Government of Mongolia has already taken a number of measures to provide the project with state support. These include quotas for the hiring of foreign labor by the Gazoprovod Soyuz Vostok special-purpose vehicle, as well as the possibilities of using the regulatory frameworks of Russia and Gazprom during design and construction. In addition, the Mongolian Government has made a decision in principle to reserve land plots for the facilities of the gas pipeline.

Thus far, Mongolian contractors have completed in due time the required on-site surveys, engineering & environmental mapping, and route analysis for the gas pipeline, including its crossing points with the existing utilities.

The meeting participants agreed upon the routing plan proposed by the special-purpose vehicle for use during the development of the feasibility study.

Source: Company Press Release