Gardline has secured the contract from Hartshead Resources and its partners, for a Geophysical Survey of pipeline routes, which covers the Anning and Somerville field developments, following a competitive tender and evaluation process

Gardline’s multi-role survey vessel Ocean Observer. (Credit: Hartshead Resources)

Hartshead Resources and its JV partner Rockrose Energy have awarded Gardline a contract for a geophysical pipeline survey for the Anning and Somerville fields in the UK North Sea.

Gardline, a provider of geophysical and environmental marine surveys, has been awarded the contract following a competitive tender and technical and commercial bid evaluation.

The contact for the geophysical survey primarily aims to confirm the seabed and sub-seabed soil conditions for the installation of an export pipeline route from the Anning and Somerville.

Gardline intends to deploy the MV Ocean Observer, an 80.4m multi-role survey vessel for the works under the contract.

Hartshead CEO Chris Lewis said: “The pipeline route survey is a critical step in our commitment to developing sustainable energy infrastructure while prioritizing safety and environmental preservation.

“We are dedicated to working closely with local communities and stakeholders to ensure that our pipeline project meets the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

“I would like to again thank the Hartshead team for all their work rapidly moving our development forward and our Joint Venture partner, RockRose, for their support.”

Anning and Somerville gas fields, located offshore UK in the Seaward production licence P2607, are owned and operated by Australian oil and gas company Hartshead Resources.

Gardline will mobilise the Ocean Observer to the Anning and Somerville field locations to commence the pipeline survey in September 2023.

The survey will leverage a hull-mounted multibeam echosounder, sidescan sonar towed around 8m above the seabed, and magnetometer piggy-backed to sidescan sonar.

It will also use a sub-bottom profiler, environmental cameras, environmental grab sampler, along with Vibrocorer and mini-CPT system to collect samples in the top 6m below seabed.

Viaro Energy CEO Francesco Mazzagatti said: “We have been very happy with the progress made on the development of Anning and Somerville so far.

“The efficiency with which the NSTA approved the deal, recent important milestones met and this securing of the geophysical survey are a testament to the capabilities of both the Hartshead and Rockrose teams, and I appreciate everyone’s work and collaboration.

“We are currently preparing our application for the operatorship of the fields and expect the FID to go equally smoothly later in the year.”