The battery storage system is integrated with the 50MW Gannawarra Solar Farm, built west of Kerang in the Australian state of Victoria

Image: The Gannawarra Energy Storage System is a Tesla Powerpack battery. Photo: courtesy of WIRSOL Australia.

Edify Energy and Wirsol Energy have officially inaugurated the Gannawarra Energy Storage System, a 25MW/50MWh lithium-ion battery project developed with an investment of A$34.27m (£18.71m) in North Western Victoria.

Details of the Gannawarra Energy Storage System

The Gannawarra Energy Storage System, which is a Tesla Powerpack battery, is the first integrated renewables and battery system in Victoria. It is integrated with the 50MW Gannawarra Solar Farm, located west of Kerang.

The battery storage project was developed by Edify Energy while Tesla was the battery provider. RCR Tomlinson was the EPC contractor of the project, which was granted A$25m (£13.65m) funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and the Victorian Government.

The energy storage system is said to be the second biggest battery in Australia for Tesla and during peak demand for electricity, can power 16,000 households for two hours. Charged by the Gannawarra Solar Farm, the 7500m2 battery stores 100% renewable energy, which will be transmitted into the power grid at key times.

Apart from its ability to store and quickly release energy, the Gannawarra Energy Storage System is also expected to help integrate new renewable energy into the Victorian power grid.

The battery storage project is backed by a long-term commercial services agreement with EnergyAustralia, which will operate it in conjunction with the offtake of the Gannawarra Solar Farm. EnergyAustralia had agreed to charge and dispatch energy from the Gannawarra Energy Storage System until 2030.

Victoria Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio said: “Big batteries help to stabilise our power grid and provide much-needed backup power – which is vital to maintaining a reliable and affordable energy supply for Victoria.”

“We’re proud to make Victoria the leader in renewable energy – that’s why we’re increasing our Victorian Renewable Energy Target to 50 per cent by 2030.”

“By investing in renewable energy and storage technology, we are continuing to modernise our electricity grid, strengthen our energy security and deliver real action on climate change.”

In October 2018, the Victorian government inaugurated the 30MW/30MWh Ballarat Energy Storage System (BESS) in Warrenheip, which is capable of powering over 20,000 homes for an hour during critical peak demand periods. Like the Gannawarra Energy Storage System, BESS is also a beneficiary of the Victorian government and ARENA.