The plant will have a target capacity of 1,100MW and will be using floating offshore wind technology

Galileo and Hope form JV for floating offshore wind farm. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay)

Galileo, the pan-European renewable energy development platform, and Hope Group, the Apulia-based player active in the design of renewable plants, launch Barium Bay, the new joint venture dedicated to another floating offshore wind development in Italy’s Adriatic Sea.

The plant will have a target capacity of 1,100MW and will be using floating offshore wind technology. The project, carrying the same name as the joint venture, will be positioned over 40 kilometres from the shoreline, spread from Barium to north of Barletta.

Source: Company Press Release