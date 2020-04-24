Fura is currently in the process of completing the purchase and sale of interests in three additional ruby prospecting licences/concessions in Mozambique

Fura secures ministry approval for acquisition of Ruby licence in Mozambique. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Fura Gems Inc. (“Fura” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FURA, OTC: FUGMF and FRA: BJ43), a gemstone mining and marketing company with emerald, ruby and sapphire assets in Colombia, Mozambique and Australia, respectively, is pleased to announce that it has received formal approval from the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy of Mozambique (“MIREM”) and has completed the previously announced acquisition of SLR Mining, Limitada, a Mozambican mining company holding 100% of each of ruby mining concession 8955C and ruby exploration licence 7414L. In accordance with the share purchase agreement dated February 4, 2020 entered into by a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and GemRock Company Ltd. (“GemRock”), as amended, (the “Share Purchase Agreement”) Fura paid GemRock US$2.1 million upon completion of the acquisition. Please see the Company’s press release dated February 10, 2020 for more information about the transactions contemplated in the Share Purchase Agreement (the “Acquisition”).

The Acquisition is an arm’s length transaction for the purposes of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and the Company understands that the Acquisition qualifies as an “Exempt Transaction” under TSXV Policy 5.3. Fura is not paying any finder’s fees in connection with the Acquisition. The only material condition remaining for completion of the Acquisition is obtaining formal approval from MIREME for the acquisition of the 20% free carried and non-dilutive participating interest in Ibra Moz SA, a Mozambican mining company holding ruby mining concession 8921C.

Fura is currently in the process of completing the purchase and sale of interests in three additional ruby prospecting licences/concessions in Mozambique as follows: (i) a 70% interest in ruby mining licence 5030L through the acquisition of 70% of the issued and outstanding shares of Rubies Resources SA, (ii) a 80% interest in ruby mining concession 8921C through the acquisition of 80% of the issued and outstanding shares of Ibra Moz SA; and (iii) a right to earn a 65% interest in mining concession 8955C under a joint venture agreement (collectively, the “New Energy Assets”).

Source: Company Press Release