Fugro deployed one aircraft and four vessels, including the Fugro Brasilis (shown), on the Mayflower Wind project. (Credit: Fugro)

Fugro has successfully completed a large site characterisation field programme off the coast of Massachusetts for Mayflower Wind, a joint venture between Shell New Energies and Ocean Winds (the global offshore wind collaboration of Engie and EDP Renewables). The 6‑month programme involved comprehensive, high‑resolution Geo‑data acquisition within the project’s 520‑km2 lease area and along the export cable routes. These data will support permitting, design and installation of the proposed wind farm, which could generate up to 800 MW of renewable energy for over half a million homes.

Fugro’s work on the project began in April and comprised four vessels and one aircraft to acquire Geo-data about the site’s water depth, seafloor morphology, seabed and sub seabed geohazards, historical and archaeological resources, benthic habitats, and soil properties. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Fugro coordinated closely with client representatives, implementing new procedures to ensure the health and safety of Fugro staff and stakeholders throughout the field programme. The strategies proved successful, with all required survey, geotechnical and environmental data collected on time and without incident. Laboratory testing, data integration and analysis are now underway to support the project’s construction and operation plans.

Mayflower Wind Technical Director Michiel Bekker recognised Fugro for its contributions, noting the company’s achievement of ‘Goal Zero’ for no harm to people or the environment, all while managing the operational uncertainties caused by Covid 19. “Fugro has been a real partner to us and we commend the company for their hard work and professionalism on the geophysical, geotechnical, lidar, and benthic campaigns for Mayflower in 2020. These data are important to both permitting and engineering efforts and will help keep this important project on track to generate low cost, clean energy to the state of Massachusetts by the mid-2020s.”

