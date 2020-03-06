The Abadi LNG project is an integrated LNG development project operated by Inpex in Indonesia

Fugro secured marine survey contract by Inpex Masela. (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann)

Fugro has been awarded a marine survey contract by Inpex Masela (Inpex), a subsidiary of Inpex, for the £11.8bn Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Masela block, offshore Indonesia.

Under the contract, Fugro will undertake geophysical and geotechnical surveys together with associated studies required to support front-end engineering design (FEED) for offshore production facilities and the submarine pipeline to the onshore LNG terminal.

Fugro to use AUV and robotic seafloor drill to acquire geo-data

Fugro plans to acquire geo-data using its deepwater autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) Echo Surveyor and their robotic seafloor drill, Seafloor Drill 2.

Fugro Asia Pacific Region business line director Jerry Paisley said: “This is particularly valid for the development of the Abadi LNG project, where overcoming engineering challenges including slope stability, regional seismicity, subsea faulting and carbonate sediments will require a collaborative and informed approach at each stage of the Geo-data acquisition, analysis and advice.”

Through Inpex Masela, the company has a 65% stake in the Abadi LNG project, while Shell Upstream Overseas holds the remaining 35% stake.

The project will have the capacity to produce 10.5 million tons per year of natural gas (LNG equivalent) and up to approximately 35,000 barrels of condensate per day.

Separately, Fugro has closed the acquisition of 100 % stake in OREX, which includes a 66.5% interest in Labomosan in Belgium.

The acquisition is expected to boost Fugro’s geoconsulting presence and advanced soil testing services in Belgium.