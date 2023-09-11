Formosa 2 is a 376MW offshore wind farm project located four to ten kilometres off the coast of Miaoli County in the north-western part of the country and features 47 turbines with 8MW of capacity each, installed in January this year

Formosa 2, a 376MW offshore wind farm project in Taiwan, has achieved the commercial operation date (COD) and entered the operations and maintenance (O&M) phase.

It is the first Round 2 offshore project in the country to achieve the COD.

The project is jointly owned by JERA with a 49% stake, Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group with a 26% stake, and Synera Renewable Energy with the remaining 25% stake.

It is located four to 10km off the coast of Miaoli County in the northwestern part of the country and next to the 128MW Formosa 1 offshore wind farm.

The offshore wind farm features 47 turbines with 8MW of capacity each, installed in January this year, followed by a full grid connection in March.

Formosa 2 project director Tiemen Maebe said: “Formosa 2 is proud to be the first Round 2 offshore wind farm in Taiwan to achieve COD, propelling Taiwan’s offshore wind development forward.

“Our gratitude extends to shareholders, local and government partners, contractors, our financial partners and the entire project team. Formosa 2 is ready to generate clean energy and support Taiwan’s energy transition.”

In a separate development, JERA and Microsoft have teamed up to develop advanced cloud solutions to improve operational performance and reduce the environmental impact of power plants.

The partnership aims to advance the workstyle transformation, address global energy challenges and support sustainability.

Under the partnership, the two companies will expand JERA’s Digital Power Plant (DPP) solutions package and workstyle transformation in the energy industry.

The key elements of the partnership include co-developing advanced O&M solutions, establishing a joint operational structure, and jointly enabling customer success.

JERA Global CEO Yukio Kani said: “JERA is excited to partner with Microsoft and we look forward to working with them to develop solutions capable of responding to global energy challenges while revolutionizing energy industry workstyles.

Microsoft energy and resources industry CVP Darryl Willis said: “Our partnership with JERA is essential to accelerating the energy transition across industries and geographies.

“By combining JERA’s decades of industry expertise and Microsoft’s innovative cloud and AI technology, we can help address complex energy challenges together.”