NuScale Power Plant Design - Eyelevel Night. (Credit: Business Wire)

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the company has reached an agreement with Sargent & Lundy to collaborate with joint marketing and design services for the execution of new NuScale Power small modular nuclear reactor plants in North America.

“Fluor has been a leader in serving the nuclear industry for more than 70 years including the design and construction support for more than 25 units, plus nearly 100 million hours of operations and maintenance work,” said Alan Boeckmann, Fluor’s executive chairman. “This collaboration agreement with one of the most respected companies serving the nuclear power industry brings nearly 150 years of combined experience and further solidifies the opportunity to bring new carbon-free energy to the U.S. and North America.”

“The opportunity to team with NuScale and Fluor for the design and construction of small modular reactor plants further extends Sargent & Lundy’s history of being at the forefront of nuclear new generation design,” said Sargent & Lundy Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas R. White. “We’re excited to support NuScale’s groundbreaking technology – a simplified, scalable, resilient design that is poised to support global demand.”

Under the new agreement with Sargent & Lundy, Fluor will design the turbine island and balance-of-plant facilities with Sargent & Lundy providing the design for the nuclear island.

NuScale’s groundbreaking Nuclear Regulatory Commission-certified technology is the world’s first and only small modular reactor to gain design certification approval by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Sargent & Lundy and NuScale agreed to work together in late July 2019 with Sargent & Lundy providing standard plant design services as well as architect-engineering support.

In addition to previously announced strategic partners and investors in NuScale, which includes Sargent & Lundy, Fluor and NuScale continue to engage with potential customers, capital investors, manufacturers and other supply chain partners for new small modular reactor development efforts.

Source: Company Press Release