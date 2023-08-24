Focus Minerals is Western Australia’s newest gold producer and focused on delivering shareholder value from its 100%-owned Coolgardie Gold Operation and Laverton Gold Project, in Western Australia’s Goldfields.

Executive Chairman Wanghong Yang, Processing Manager Toby Field and Processing Superintendent Gavin Gane. (Credit: Focus Minerals)

West Australian gold company Focus Minerals Limited (ASX: FML) (Focus or the Company) is pleased to announce that the resumption of gold production at the Coolgardie Gold Operations is progressing as planned, with recent commissioning of the Three Mile Hill (TMH) plant which produced its first three gold doré bars weighing 15kg in the first gold smelt.

Focus Minerals’ Executive Chairman, Mr Wanghong Yang, said: “I congratulate the Focus team and our contractors involved in achieving this transformational milestone, for the safe and successful delivery of first gold at the Coolgardie Gold Operations. Focus is now the newest gold producer in West Australia. We are now looking to ramp up from commissioning to commercial production at name plate capacity during this September quarter.”

Source: Company Press Release