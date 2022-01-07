Mining has commenced at the Morila Super Pit with first material moved by Firefinch

First loads from Morila Super Pit. (Credit: Firefinch Limited)

Firefinch Limited (ASX: FFX) (Firefinch or the Company) is pleased to announce that mining activities have commenced as scheduled at the Morila Super Pit.

Initial activities comprise pre-stripping of waste from the first stage of the Morila Super Pit, which will continue during Q1 2022. Ore mining is currently forecast to commence during Q2 2022, with the Morila Super Pit becoming a consistent source of ore in the second half of 2022.

Mining is being carried out by the Company’s primary mining contractor Mota Engil working in joint venture with Malian group Intermine (MEIM). Morila SA engaged MEIM in June 2021 to perform contract mining operations at the Morila Super Pit and satellite pits. MEIM initially mobilised to commence mining at the Viper satellite pit. Hydraulic mining of high-grade tailings and satellite pit ore has provided a window to commence mining operations at the Morila Super Pit using the current fleet. A new mining fleet is onsite being assembled and will be operational imminently to ramp up material movement and accelerate the development of the Morila Super Pit.

Firefinch’s Managing Director, Dr Michael Anderson, commented:

“Morila Super Pit is where the greatest value for the business lies and, as we have done consistently to date, we have successfully delivered on another Morila development milestone. Having previously stated that we’d commence mining at the Morila Super Pit in Q1 2022 we have broken ground in the first week of the quarter.

Importantly we are now well set up for 2022; in addition to the fleet that has just commenced work we have a brand new 100 tonne mining fleet that will be on the go-line next week, and a fleet of larger 150 tonne units that will be commissioned in the coming months.

Drilling is also ongoing and continues to provide us with increased confidence in the potential at Morila.

We look forward to safely developing the Morila Super Pit and generating the full value that Morila the Gorilla has to offer.”

Next Steps

Pre-stripping of Stage 1 of the Morila Super Pit will continue through Q1 2022 with first ore currently planned to present during Q2 2022. Mining schedules are based on the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves for Morila presented in the Life of Mine plan announced in May 2021.

Since that time the Company has implemented an intensive drilling campaign at Morila which has yielded several high-grade results as well as providing increased confidence in the Mineral Resources at Morila. Four rigs continue to drill at Morila. An update to the Morila Mineral Resource will be completed during the first half of 2022 based on drilling results and will be used to update the mining schedule.

Source: Company Press Release