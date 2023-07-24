Fenix acquired assets including Shine Iron Ore Mine, two on-wharf bulk material storage sheds at Geraldton Port, two rail sidings at Ruvidini and Perenjori, along with mining assets and obligations at the Extension Hill Iron Ore Mine, from Mount Gibson

Fenix Resources has completed the acquisition of Mid-West iron ore, port and rail assets, from Mount Gibson Iron, an Australian producer of high-quality direct shipping grade iron ore.

The acquired assets include Shine Iron Ore Mine, two on-wharf bulk material storage sheds at Geraldton Port, and two rail sidings at Ruvidini and Perenjori.

In addition, the Australia-based iron ore company acquired mining assets and obligations at the Extension Hill Iron Ore Mine.

Mount Gibson has received transaction consideration comprising A$10m ($6.73m) in cash, 60 million fully paid ordinary shares in Fenix, and 25 million options.

Once the transaction is completed, Mount Gibson holds 8.6% of Fenix’ issued ordinary shares.

Fenix chairman John Welborn said: “We are extremely excited about the start of a new chapter for Fenix. We are delighted to be continuing the successful legacy of Mount Gibson in the Mid-West and to have their support as a large shareholder.

“This transformational event for Fenix will drive material economies of scale, provide flexibility to expand iron ore production and operate new projects concurrently.

“In expanding a mine-to-port logistics solution for ourselves and other producers in the Mid-West, we also create employment opportunities which will strongly support regional economic growth and create exceptional shareholder value.”

Fenix said that its acquisition of Mount Gibson’s Mid-West iron ore and port assets will significantly expand its Mid-West asset base and provides support for its future growth.

The transaction would help expand production and reduce the production cost from the Iron Ridge mine and help re-commission the Shine Iron Ore Mine as a second production asset.

Also, the acquisition would create a new revenue-generating business from the provision of logistics solutions to existing and future Mid-West bulk commodity producers.

Fenix will benefit from the potential growth in bulk commodity production and export in the Mid-West region of Western Australia.