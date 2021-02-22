• The maiden shipment of Iron Ridge product has departed Geraldton Port on the “Ya Tai 2” carrier

Fenix Resources dispatches maiden shipment of Iron Ridge product. (Credit: Bishnu Sarangi from Pixabay)

Western Australian high-grade iron ore producer, Fenix Resources Limited (Fenix or the Company) (ASX: FEX) advises that its maiden iron ore shipment from the Port of Geraldton has been dispatched with a total of 37,157 wet metric tonnes of cargo.

The previously reported mechanical issues with the bulk carrier vessel, Ya Tai 2 resulted in a reduced quantity of cargo meeting forecast grade specification.

The Company has sufficient product ready for its next planned shipment, with the carrier due to arrive on 24 February 2021 and scheduled for loading on 27 February 2021, after completion of a mandatory 14-day COVID restriction.

Fenix wishes to acknowledge the support and cooperation of the Mid West Ports Authority in allowing the cargo to be loaded, whilst ensuring no further issues.

Source: Company Press Release