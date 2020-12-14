FairWind will be responsible for pre-assembly of towers for 47 SGRE 8.0MW wind turbine generators, scheduled to start in March, 2021

FairWind Awarded Offshore Pre-Assembly at Formosa 2 in Taiwan (Credit: FairWind)

FairWind has been awarded another project from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to collaborate on pre-assembly work on offshore wind turbines for the Formosa 2 wind farm in Taiwan.

FairWind will be responsible for pre-assembly of towers for 47 SGRE 8.0MW wind turbine generators, scheduled to start in March, 2021.

“This is an important opportunity for FairWind Offshore to once again prove ourselves in terms of safety, quality, planning and execution in Taiwan,” said René Damgaard, Head of Offshore & Electrical, High Voltage.

“FairWind will continue building our presence in Asia by expanding our regional setup and hiring and training local Taiwanese technicians and staff, with the anticipation that our orders there will continue to grow in the coming years.”

FairWind entered the Taiwanese market in 2018, completing pre-assembly of towers for 20 SGRE 6.0MW wind turbine generators for the Formosa 1 Phase 2 project. Later, FairWind was awarded another pre-assembly project consisting of 80 SGRE 8.0MW wind turbine generators for Yunlin.

As part of these projects, FairWind has committed to developing a local setup, and hiring and training local Taiwanese technicians. In September 2020, at the Employment Expo in Taiwan, FairWind stood with industry leaders such as Siemens Gamesa, Ørsted, and MHI Vestas in signing a letter of intent committing to offer employment opportunities in Taiwan with competitive salaries and benefits.

Previously, Taiwanese wind turbine technicians recruited by FairWind were flown to our training entity, European Wind Academy Sp. z o. o. in Poland, to receive the training required to work on these projects. They also rotated in other offshore and onshore projects in Europe to learn skills from experienced wind turbine technicians from FairWind’s global organization.

FairWind will continue to recruit local technicians and office staff to build the team for Formosa 2 and future Projects.

