The Khazna solar project is expected to reduce annual CO2 emissions by over 2.4 million metric tonnes. (Credit: American Public Power Association on Unsplash)

Emirates Water and Electricity (EWEC) has extended an invitation to developers and developer consortiums to submit their expression of interest (EOI) for developing the Khazna solar project in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The independent solar photovoltaic (PV) power project, which is planned to have a capacity of 1.5GW (AC), will be situated in the Al Khazna region.

According to EWEC, the development of the new solar PV project is in line with its goal to construct additional renewable energy facilities with an aim to reach a total solar power generation capacity of 7.3GW by 2030.

The Khazna Solar PV project will match the scale and production capacity of both the 1.5GW Al Dhafra solar PV and 1.5GW Al Ajban solar PV projects, said the company.

Once it reaches full operation, the project will generate sufficient electricity to power roughly 160,000 homes throughout the UAE.

Furthermore, it is anticipated to reduce annual CO2 emissions by over 2.4 million metric tonnes, which is equivalent to taking approximately 470,000 cars off the road.

EWEC CEO Othman Al Ali said: “With the Khazna Solar PV project, EWEC is bringing to Abu Dhabi and the UAE another world-class utility-scale solar power project that reflects the country’s position at the forefront of energy transition.

“The tangible steps EWEC is taking today will enable us to become a role model for the integration of solar power and low-carbon technologies to the grid. EWEC is also planning to commission at least two additional 1,500MW solar PV projects, reflecting our commitment to adding an average of 1GW of solar capacity per year for the next decade.”

The Khazna Solar PV project encompasses the entire lifecycle, including development, funding, construction, operation, maintenance, and ownership of both the plant and its related infrastructure.

In adherence to Abu Dhabi’s independent power project programme, the project will adhere to a long-term power purchase agreement with EWEC as the exclusive electricity purchaser.

The deadline for the submission of EOIs is 2 October 2023.

After evaluating the EOIs, EWEC will release request for qualifications (RFQ) to advance to the next phase.

The RFQ will offer further information about the project, pre-qualification prerequisites, and the bidding procedure. Subsequently, once the RFQ process is complete, the request for proposal will be shared with qualified bidders, subject to regulatory project approval.