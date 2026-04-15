The Race Bank wind farm has an installed capacity of 573MW. Credit: © Evolve Energy.

UK-based energy supplier Evolve Energy Supply has reached a long-term agreement with Shell Energy Europe for the purchase of electricity from the 573MW Race Bank offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea.

The power purchase agreement (PPA), which runs until 2035, will provide Evolve Energy with approximately 112GWh of renewable electricity each year.

Over the duration of the contract, more than one terawatt-hour (TWh) of wind-generated power will be delivered.

Through this arrangement, Evolve Energy will distribute the acquired offshore wind electricity to more than 80 industrial and commercial customers in the UK. These businesses will receive the renewable electricity via a basket supply model, which enables organisations to pool demand and access different sources of renewable power under a single contract.

Evolve Energy states that this method addresses barriers faced by companies looking to secure renewable energy supplies.

Evolve Energy chief operating officer James Hall said: “This agreement marks an important step in the evolution of our customer empowerment strategy.

“Securing long-term access to offshore wind at this scale enables us to support UK businesses that now require renewable electricity solutions with genuine credibility and longevity. It strengthens our ability to connect large-scale renewable generation with customers that are serious about decarbonisation, resilience and long-term energy planning.”

The Race Bank wind farm, which was officially opened in June 2018, is situated around 17 miles from the north Norfolk and Lincolnshire coastline.

The facility is made up of 91 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines, some of which use blades manufactured at the company’s factory in Hull.

Ørsted operates the project from its East Coast Hub in Grimsby and uses a dedicated service vessel to support technicians who work offshore for extended periods.

The PPA marks Evolve Energy’s largest offshore wind purchase to date and underlines continued demand among businesses for access to verified renewable sources.

In November 2025, Shell Energy Europe entered a five-year PPA with Northland Power for around one third of the electricity generated by the 332MW Nordsee One offshore wind farm.