Joined-up expertise for the use of hydrogen as a future technology

Evety paves the way to hydrogen economy for industry, logistics, mobility and the energy sector. (Credit: bstad from Pixabay)

OGE, TÜV SÜD and Horváth & Partners today announced the establishment of a joint company at a press conference. The new company, evety, will pool the expertise of the three partners and offer solutions for the use of hydrogen.

With the energy transition stagnating and the urgency around climate change growing, many industries are pinning their hopes on hydrogen (H2) as a future energy carrier. A number of promising pilot projects in several regions are already underway. evety is the first company to offer a comprehensive portfolio for hydrogen projects in different application areas. Its aim is to use hydrogen to open up new opportunities for business, advance green energy and promote decarbonisation across different sectors.

“With evety we now have the chance to make a viable contribution to a sustainable hydrogen economy. Our joint expertise is unique in the market and will be the key to the hydrogen future for many of our customers,” said Dr Klaus Altfeld, Managing Director of evety GmbH. The company will be located in Essen. Another branch office will be opened in Munich by the end of the year.

The range of services offered by the company include:

Development of technically and economically feasible H2 solutions

Support during H2 project development and implementation through to commissioning

Creation of new ecosystems through cross-sector Networking

In a joint process, the three partners have laid the foundation for evety’s strategic orientation. All three will contribute their strengths.

Dr Jörg Bergmann, CEO of OGE: “The construction and operation of gas networks is our core business. In future, we will transport more and more green gases, and especially hydrogen. Hydrogen enables carbon neutrality and is a key to sector coupling.”

Reiner Block, CEO of the Industry Service Division at TÜV SÜD: “Our experience in testing and certifying hydrogen systems ranges from production to hydrogen use. We can drive the introduction of hydrogen technologies in terms of safety, reliability and sustainability, thus providing the confidence needed for these technologies to be accepted by and implemented in the market.”

Dr Michael Kieninger, CEO of Horváth & Partners: “We are experts in corporate governance and transformation as well as in the development of business models and business areas of the future. Hydrogen is an area on which we consistently focus for the benefit of a sustainable economy.”

evety can thus draw on practical consulting, planning and project delivery expertise as well as design, commissioning and operations capabilities. Its offer is aimed specifically at companies in industry, logistics, mobility and the energy sector looking to harness the potential of hydrogen. evety will support customers every step of the way along the H2 value chain from project development through to hydrogen use. “With our integrated consultancy approach, we facilitate strategic planning of hydrogenbased business models, project delivery and the networking of players who want to become pioneers in the hydrogen economy – and thus develop new markets”, emphasised Altfeld. “Networking is of particular importance because hydrogen technologies will in future develop particularly in small interconnected systems, and linear supply structures familiar from the past will only evolve once there is an established market with greater demand and interconnected hydrogen regions. Together we are pursuing the vision of successfully shaping the change to green energy.”

Source: Company Press Release