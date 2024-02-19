The drilling was completed by the Deepsea Stavanger rig 130 kilometres northwest of Bergen

Equinor drills dry well in North Sea. (Credit: Keri Jackson from Pixabay)

Exploration well 35/11-28 S “Harden sør” in the North Sea proved to be dry. Equinor Energy AS is the operator of production licence 248 C.

This is the sixth well to be drilled in 248 C. The drilling was completed by the Deepsea Stavanger rig 130 kilometres northwest of Bergen.

Geological information

Wildcat well 35/11-28 S was drilled 9 kilometres west of the Fram field.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Upper Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Heather Formation.

The well encountered the Heather Formation with a total depth of about 117 metres, 29 metres of which were a sandstone reservoir with moderate to poor reservoir quality and traces of hydrocarbons. The well is classified as dry.

Well 35/11-28 S was drilled to a vertical depth of 3270 metres below sea level and was terminated in the Heather Formation in the Upper Jurassic.

Water depth at the site is 359 metres. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Source: Company Press Release