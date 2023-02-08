The transformed SBMT is expected to deliver significant infrastructure for the construction of the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind offshore wind projects, which are expected to have a combined capacity of 3.3GW to power nearly two million households

Skanska selected as the construction manager by Equinor and BP to upgrade SBMT into offshore wind hub. (Credit: Equinor ASA)

Equinor and its partner BP have selected Skanska USA as the construction manager to transform the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) complex in Brooklyn, New York (NY) into a major offshore wind hub.

Initially, the US subsidiary of the Sweden-based Skanska will deliver pre-construction services for the transformation project.

In March 2022, Equinor and BP signed the agreement for the upgradation of the SBMT complex along with terminal operator Sustainable South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SSBMT) and New York City Economic Development (NYCEDC).

The new hub is expected to support the growing offshore wind projects off the coast of Long Island, including the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind projects.

The Empire Wind and Beacon Wind offshore wind projects are expected to provide a combined 3.3GW of energy to power nearly two million households. Both projects are being developed by Equinor and BP through a 50-50 partnership.

The SBMT transformation project is expected to deliver significant infrastructure for the construction of the two offshore wind projects.

Skanska USA Building senior vice president Justin Post said: “Skanska is delighted to partner with Equinor and BP on this cutting-edge project that will provide clean energy to millions of New Yorkers and reinforces our commitment to build for a better society.

“Through the strength of our building and civil construction operations here in New York City, this project will play a vital role in the community, providing a significant source of sustainable and renewable energy, while enhancing supplier diversity and increasing economic activity.”

The new hub will act as the operations and maintenance base for the wind farms. It will have the capacity to receive, store, and pre-assemble important parts for offshore wind turbines.

Besides, it will house a substation that will act as the point of interconnection to connect the power from Empire Wind 1 to the local electric grid.

Equinor wind US president Molly Morris said: “The South Brooklyn Marine Terminal will play an integral role in powering New York homes with offshore wind energy, while restoring the working waterfront of Sunset Park and creating renewable energy career opportunities.”