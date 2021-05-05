The 1.44GW Polish wind farms were awarded CfDs of $83.81 per MWh

Map showing the location of the three Bałtyk projects to be developed by Equinor and Polenergia. (Credit: Equinor ASA)

Equinor and Polenergia’s Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III offshore wind projects in Poland have been given contracts for difference (CfD) by the Polish Energy Regulatory Office (ERO).

To be built within Poland’s exclusive economic zone in the Baltic Sea, the two wind farms will have a combined capacity of 1.44GW.

The CfDs to the projects were awarded under the first phase of the Polish offshore wind development scheme. They were awarded at PLN319.6 ($83.81) per MWh for up to 25 years.

The awards are subject to final approval from Polish authorities and also the European Commission.

Poland is aiming to develop an offshore wind capacity of 5.9GW by the end of this decade, and up to 11GW by 2040.

Equinor new energy solutions executive vice president Pål Eitrheim said: “The CfD awards to the Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III projects represent a breakthrough for Equinor in Poland and supports the country’s ambitions to transform its energy mix.

“Full-scale development of the two projects will constitute an offshore wind hub in the Baltic Sea. It will create industrial activity and jobs to support the Polish economy, and supply low-cost renewable electricity to Polish homes and businesses.”

Put together, the Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III wind farms are expected to meet the electricity requirements of two million Polish homes.

Equinor and Polenergia expect to begin construction on the wind farms as early as 2024, subject to permits and final investment decision among other conditions.

The two wind farms cover a combined area of nearly 240km2 in the southwestern part of the Baltic Sea. To be located 22km-37km from the coast of Poland, the facilities will be installed in water depths ranging from about 25m to 40m.

The two companies are also developing the Bałtyk I offshore wind project in the Baltic Sea, nearly 80km from the port of Łeba. Bałtyk I could potentially have a power generating capacity of up to 1.56GW.

Equinor and Polenergia have a 50% stake each in the three Bałtyk projects. The former will be the operator of the offshore wind projects through the development, construction, and operations stages.

Equinor new energy solutions emerging regions Ingunn Svegården said: “The Baltic Sea will be a significant resource for offshore wind energy, and we are only in the early stages of realising its full potential.”