The approval helps re-establishing Mt Carbine as a significant global tungsten producer and a major employer in the region

EQ Resources Secures Environmental Authority Approval for Mt Carbine. (Credit: DarkmoonArt_de from Pixabay.)

EQ Resources Limited (EQR or the Company) is pleased to announce the Company has received approval of its Major Amendment Application under Queensland’s Environmental Protection Act to expand Mt Carbine quarry production allowance from 100,000 tonnes to 1,000,000 tonnes a year.

The approval is a vital step on the pathway towards re-establishing Mt Carbine as a significant global tungsten producer and a major employer in the region. Quarry products are an important by-product for Mt Carbine operations and a vital part of the company’s sustainability plan for Australia’s only primary producing tungsten mine.

Quarry products from Mt Carbine are highly sought after for road and construction purposes by local customers.

Ramping up quarry production is planned to feed both the direct sales stream of top-quality road-making material but also prepare feed for the leading edge XRT Sorting operations. XRT is EQR’s technology solution to beneficiation of low-grade ore sources, including current low-grade dump material. Waste from the XRT process is channeled into the quarry material product streams for sales as by-product across multiple size and quality categories.

The major product from the XRT is a higher-grade feedstock for the downstream gravity plant.

Higher throughput from quarrying operations and the XRT process puts the company in a strong position to bid for and supply tenders for road and construction materials.

EQ Resources CEO Kevin MacNeill commented, “This is a significant step forward for the Mt Carbine expansion plans and meets our key goals in running a sustainable mining operation. Having more prepared feed for XRT sorting means less low-grade material through the gravity plant, reduced use of power and water. Better economics all round. The team looks forward to reporting on progress of implementing our expansion plans in the coming months and years. Mt Carbine is truly a great asset. We are applying technology and advanced planning across mining and processing for the benefit of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders.”

Source: Company Press Release