Epiroc, a leading productivity partner for the mining and Infrastructure industries, has won a large order for mining equipment from Rio Tinto in Australia.

An Epiroc Pit Viper 271. (Credit: Epiroc AB)

Rio Tinto, one of the world’s largest mining companies, has ordered several Epiroc Pit Viper 271 drill rigs that will be retrofitted by Rio Tinto with autonomous capabilities, as well as SmartROC D65 drill rigs that also are loaded with intelligent features. They will be used in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, where Rio Tinto is operating a highly advanced integrated network of iron ore mines.

The order exceeds MSEK 150 in value and was booked in the second quarter 2022. It follows a large order by Rio Tinto in the first quarter 2022 for Pit Viper 271s. Also, in 2021, Rio Tinto placed a large order for Pit Viper 271 and SmartROC D65 rigs, also for iron ore mines in Pilbara.

“Epiroc and Rio Tinto have a long-standing partnership focused on optimizing safety and productivity through cutting-edge innovation,” says Epiroc President and CEO Helena Hedblom.

The Pit Viper 271 and SmartROC D65 drill rigs, manufactured in Texas, United States, and Örebro, Sweden, respectively, are built to face the toughest conditions and will come installed with Epiroc’s Rig Control System, RCS, making them ready for automation and remote control.

Source: Company Press Release