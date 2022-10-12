Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications

Epiroc’s latest Simba in-the-hole (ITH) drill rig is part of the order by Luannan Macheng Mining. (Credit: Epiroc AB)

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and Infrastructure industries, has won a large order for underground mining equipment from Luannan Macheng Mining in China.

Luannan Macheng Mining, part of Shougang Group, has ordered several dozen machines with automation features, including loaders as well as rigs for face drilling, production drilling and rock reinforcement. The equipment will be used at the new Macheng iron ore mine in the Hebei Province in northern China. Epiroc will also provide rock drills and other consumables as well as on-site services.

The equipment order was booked in the third quarter 2022 and is valued at more than MSEK 300.

“Epiroc and Shougang Group have a productive partnership going back many years,” says Epiroc’s President and CEO Helena Hedblom. “We look forward to supporting them with highly productive and sustainable solutions at their new Macheng mine.”

“China in recent years started the quick move towards consolidation of steel companies and the high-quality development of the steel industry, focusing more on safety and the environment,” says Mr. Fu Zhen Xue, Mine Manager at Luannan Macheng Mining of Shougang Group. “The equipment will help Shougang Group lead China’s steel industry and the shift towards safety and productivity.”

The equipment ordered includes Scooptram loaders, Simba production drilling rigs, Boomer face drilling rigs, and Boltec rock reinforcement rigs. Some of the loaders are the electrically powered Scooptram EST 1030, and all the machines have market-leading energy efficiency.

Automation features for many of the machines include Epiroc’s Rig Control System, making them ready for automation and remote control, and ABC (Advanced Boom Control) Total, which enables drilling a sequence of holes (full round) automatically.

Source: Company Press Release