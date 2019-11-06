Under the terms of the agreement, Epiroc will assist Pucobre develop an integrated information management system

Image: Pucobre's Control Tower. Photo: courtesy of Epiroc.

Epiroc has entered into an agreement with Sociedad Punta del Cobre (Pucobre) to further digitalise its mining operations in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

Under the terms of the agreement, Epiroc will assist Pucobre develop an integrated information management system.

Epiroc’s new 6th Sense Mine Management Solution will combine Pucobre’s existing systems

The Swedish mining equipment provider’s new 6th Sense Mine Management Solution will combine Pucobre’s existing systems with for instance Mobilaris scheduler and reporting features and other task management.

The new solution is already noticeable in Chilean copper miner Pucobre’s newly established Control Tower.

Pucobre’s fleet consists of many Epiroc units, including Simba production drill rigs, Boomer face drilling rigs, and Scooptram and Minetruck underground loading and haulage vehicles. Epiroc also provides Pucobre with consumables and services.

Pucobre’s CEO Sebastián Ríos said: “We have high expectations in the implementation of 6th Sense to continue improving the safety and productivity of our underground mining operations.

“We have strengthened our relationship with Epiroc, as we both target excellence in mining operations. We rely on Epiroc´s strategic approach, its collaborative work and its professional team, which is regularly present at our mine site.”

According to Epiroc, the system can be connected to the customer’s existing machine fleet regardless of make or model.

The company said that 6th Sense is Epiroc’s new way to optimise customers’ processes through automation, system integration and information management – enabling a smart, safe and seamless operation.

Epiroc’s senior executive vice president mining and infrastructure Helena Hedblom said: “We are happy to collaborate with Pucobre to modernize its mine operations to make it safer and more productive through our digital solutions and our new 6th Sense approach.

“This represents the future of mining.”

The agreement extends the partnership between Epiroc and Pucobre.

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Epiroc develops and produces innovative, safe and sustainable drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools. The company also provides world-class service and solutions for automation and interoperability.