The contract signed is one of the largest-ever for Epiroc’s Mining and Rock Excavation Service division

Image: The Epiroc Pit Viper 351, here seen at another mine, is part of the machine fleet that will be fully serviced at Codelco’s Andina mine. Photo: courtesy of Epiroc.

Swedish mining equipment major Epiroc has secured a $68m (£54.85m) contract from Codelco for service of mining equipment at the Andina copper mine in Chile.

Located in Santiago, Andina copper mine has both open pit and underground operations and has the second-most copper reserves among all mines across the globe.

The seven-year full-service contract includes on-site Epiroc service technicians maintaining equipment, including the company’s Pit Viper 351 and FlexiROC drilling rigs.

The company said that the contract signed is one of the largest-ever for the Epiroc’s Mining and Rock Excavation Service division.

Epiroc senior executive vice president mining and infrastructure Helena Hedblom said: “We are proud of the important partnership with Codelco as we together make their operations as productive, efficient and safe as possible.

“The drilling rigs do tough, hard work and we are pleased to have a top-quality service organization that ensures the equipment continuously performs at the highest level.”

Chilean state-owned mining company Codelco is the world’s largest copper producer.

The contract includes opportunities to implement automation features for the current equipment fleet, including remote-controlled steering from safe distances. It also expands the Swedish company’s presence in Chile.

Epiroc won equipment order for mine expansion in Chile in June



In June, Epiroc had bagged a large order from construction company Züblin International Chile for equipment to be used to expand the Codelco-owned El Teniente mine.

The company will supply the equipment is to ensure high productivity and safe operation as the mine would be deepened, extending its lifespan by approximately 50 years.

The value of the order was nearly €12.7m(£11.32m) and was placed in the second quarter this year.

The order included different models of the Boomer face drilling rig, Simba production drilling rig and Scooptram loader, as well as on-site technical support.

The company said that the delivery of the equipment has already started and will take place through early 2020.