The planned 1,700MW high-efficiency H-class CCGT power generation project and 299MW two-hour battery storage project, are expected to contribute to indigenous generation and energy security through the 2020s and into the 2030s

Eggborough Power Station. (Credit: Fu55play/Wikipedia)

EP UK Investments (EPUKI) has secured a 15-year contract to build a large-scale combined CCGT power project and battery storage project at old Eggborough coal station site in East Yorkshire, UK.

EPUKI is a fully owned subsidiary of EP Power Europe (EPPE), which is wholly owned by Czech energy group Energetický a průmyslový holding (EPH).

It will build a combined 1,700MW high-efficiency H-class CCGT power project and a 299MW two-hour battery storage project, with a total investment of £1bn.

EPH acquired the site in 2015, as part of its acquisition of Eggborough Power, a previous 2,000MW coal plant that was decommissioned in 2018.

The power generation and storage projects are expected to contribute to indigenous generation and energy security through the 2020s and into the 2030s, subject to Final Investment Decision (FID).

EPH Board of Directors member Jan Špringl said: “Today’s Capacity Market result represents another milestone in our long-term strategy, focused on delivering flexible and climate-friendly power generation sources.

“We are happy that with the investment of more than one billion pounds, we can construct one of the most modern power plants in Europe and materially contribute to the security of supply in the UK.”

According to EPH, the H-class CCGT project will be the only large-scale flexible generation facility to be commissioned in the UK since 2012.

In addition, the battery project will be one of the largest to be built in the UK.

Located close to existing National Grid infrastructure, with CCUS and hydrogen pipeline routes, the project will contribute to energy transition and security, said the company.

Last month, EPH’s subsidiary EP Netherlands completed the acquisition of the 870MW Sloe power plant, and 800MW Rijnmond power plant from ZEH and EDF.

In addition, the company has acquired PZEM Energy, which includes the ZBL pipeline, a 55km gas pipeline, a trading business and a B2B power and gas supply.