Image: EPA to support Alaska and Idaho in strengthening water infrastructure. Photo: Courtesy of roegger/Pixabay

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has agreed to provide Alaska and Idaho with nearly $40m to enhance their drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.

As part of the funding, EPA will provide $20.5m for Alaska and $18.8m to Idaho. Alaska estimates $56m for wastewater and $28.7m for drinking water projects. Idaho also estimates $72m for wastewater and $61m for drinking water.

The sources of funding for Alaska’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Intended Use Plan include $9.5m grant from EPA, $1.9m in state matching funds, along with repayments from prior CWSRF loans and interest earnings.

The state’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Intended Use Plan includes an $11m EPA grant and $2.2m in state matching funds, plus repayments and interest.

Projects that will receive the funding

Some of the projects where the funds will be used include the City of King Cove, where a 50-year old lift station is facing maintenance and safety issues. The project will be allocated $735,000.

A $12.9m funding will be given to Bristol Bay Borough for the Phase II Naknek Sewer System improvements project where three aging wastewater lift stations and extend two sewer force mains must be replaced.

The funding for Idaho’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Intended Use Plan include an $11m grant from the agency, a $2.2m state matching funds, along with $48m in interest earnings and repayments from previous DWSRF loans.

Some of the projects in Idaho which will be supported include the City of Lewiston to upgrade the treatment, water supply, booster pumps, storage and the distribution system, with $32m.

A $5.1m loan will be provided to Cabinet Mountain Water District to build new storage reservoirs, add water supply capacity and improve the distribution system.

And, a 1.4m loan to Kootenai County Water District will be offered to replace main lines, install electric metres and upgrade pumps.