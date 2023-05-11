To be located in central Finland, the onshore wind farms are expected to be commissioned from 2027 onwards

Eolus to build 600MW onshore wind power projects in Finland. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Swedish wind power developer Eolus Vind has signed an agreement with Finnish landowner Finsilva to develop five wind power projects with a total capacity of more than 600MW in Finland.

Under the agreement, Finsilva will lease land to Eolus Vind and the latter will develop and realise the onshore wind projects.

Finsilva CEO Juha Hakkarainen said: “Finsilva will contribute land infrastructure to the projects in a revenue-sharing context. We want to be at the forefront in the responsible utilisation of natural capital and that’s why we’re looking for competent and skilled partners like Eolus.”

To be located in central Finland, the onshore wind farms are expected to be commissioned from 2027 onwards.

According to Eolus Vind, central Finland has favourable conditions for connecting wind power projects to the grid.

The five wind projects are in the early development phase and have the potential to be developed at a rapid pace.

In 2022, Eolus Vind had nearly 3.7GW of projects under development in Finland, of which the majority was the offshore wind.

The five new onshore wind projects will be included in the company’s project portfolio in Q2 2023.

Eolus Vind CEO Per Witalisson said: “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Finsilva, one of Finland’s largest landowners. Our resources and competencies complement each other, and we are very much looking forward to start developing the projects.

“We have a strong and growing local organization in Finland with the capabilities needed for taking the projects through development, permitting and construction.”

Established in 1990, Eolus Vind is engaged in the whole value chain from the development of green field projects to the construction and operation of clean energy projects.

Last month, Eolus Vind announced the takeover of the Øyfjellet wind farm located in Mosjöen, Norway by the project company, Øyfjellet Wind.

It has an installed capacity of 400MW and features 72 N149/5.X wind turbines from Nordex.