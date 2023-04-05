With an installed capacity of 400MW, the wind park features 72 N149/5.X wind turbines from Nordex and is expected to produce 1.3TWh electricity per annum

Eolus completes Øyfjellet wind farm in Norway. (Credit: ZHANG FENGSHENG on Unsplash)

Swedish wind power developer Eolus Vind has announced the takeover of the Øyfjellet wind farm located in Mosjöen, Norway by the project company, Øyfjellet Wind.

With an installed capacity of 400MW, the wind park features 72 N149/5.X wind turbines from Nordex and is expected to produce 1.3TWh electricity per annum.

The wind farm is backed by a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA), signed with the Alcoa aluminium plant in Mosjøen.

In 2019, Eolus sold the shares in Øyfjellet Wind to Aquila Capital. The entities also inked an EPCM agreement, under which Eolus would manage the construction of the wind farm on behalf of Aquila.

The parties have now agreed on their scope and responsibilities regarding the punch list items, and the completion was in line with the conditions in the EPCM agreement.

In addition, the parties agreed to terminate the agreement related to technical and commercial management and transfer of services to Øyfjellet Wind.

In a separate development, Aquila European Renewables (AER), an investment company advised by Aquila Capital, has started operations at the 50MWp solar PV asset, Guillena.

Guillena is the second PV project in the Greco portfolio in southern Spain. The first asset, Jaén, was completed and operational in November last year.

In December last year, Guillena signed a seven-year pay-as-produced power purchase agreement (PPA) with Statkraft Markets, whilst hedging 60% of P50 production.