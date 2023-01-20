To be located in the Baltic Sea off the west coast of Latvia, the offshore wind facility is expected to produce 4.5TWh of clean energy per year and is anticipated to commence commercial operations before 2030

Eolus and PNE to jointly develop the 1GW Kurzéme offshore wind project. (Credit: Bruno/Germany from Pixabay)

Sweden-based wind power developer Eolus and German renewable energy firm PNE Group have formed a joint venture (JV) for constructing the 1GW Kurzéme offshore wind project in Latvia.

To be located in the Baltic Sea off the west coast of Latvia, the offshore wind facility is expected to produce 4.5 terawatt hour (TWh) of clean energy per year.

The Kurzéme offshore wind project is anticipated to commence commercial operations before 2030.

The German clean energy developer has acquired 50% of the shares in the project company SIA Kurzéme Offshore, making it a 50-50 JV with Eolus.

The preliminary research on the offshore wind facility has been undertaken by Eolus, which has been developing the project since 2020.

Through the partnership with PNE, the Swedish wind developer aims to add resources and competence to the Kurzéme offshore wind project.

Eolus CEO Per Witalisson said: “We have been active in the Baltics for more than ten years and have a solid project portfolio. We see great potential in the Baltic countries, where we are now scaling up our business.

“PNE is an experienced and competent offshore wind developer, and we look forward to cooperating with them in the Kurzeme project. Together with Eolus’ strong development skills we have great pre-requisites to make this a successful project.”

The companies said that the application for further developing the offshore wind project has been submitted.

The surveys for the environmental impact assessment (EIA) will be carried out once the research license is granted, stated the clean energy developers.

Besides, the area is subject to an upcoming tender process.

PNE board of management chairman Markus Lesser said: “We are keen to bring in our long-term offshore wind experience and know-how to this partnership. Jointly with Eolus as reliable partner, we expect to develop the project successfully.

“The acquisition of the 50 percent stake in SIA Kurzéme Offshore is a further step in our strategic development in becoming a Clean Energy Solutions Provider. This expands our “pipeline” of offshore wind projects to the Baltics.

“We see further attractive prospects for our activities in this area and look forward to working with our new partner.”

In November 2022, Eolus formed a JV with Irish blue economy project developer Simply Blue to develop floating offshore wind projects in the Baltic Sea.