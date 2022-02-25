The Company is taking all measures available to protect and safeguard its personnel and business, and has implemented its emergency response measures following the military action taken by Russia against Ukraine

Enwell Energy shuts down field operations due to military activity. (Credit: drpepperscott230 from Pixabay)

Enwell Energy plc (AIM: ENW), the AIM-quoted oil and gas exploration and production group, advises that in light of Russian military activity in north-eastern and eastern Ukraine, it has shut-in and made safe its production and drilling operations at its Mekhediviska-Golotvshinska (MEX-GOL), Svyrydivske (SV) and Vasyschevskoye (VAS) gas and condensate fields and Svystunivsko-Chervonolutskyi (SC) exploration licence.

The Company is taking all measures available to protect and safeguard its personnel and business, and has implemented its emergency response measures following the military action taken by Russia against Ukraine. The safety and wellbeing of its personnel and contractors is paramount and the Company will continue to take all possible steps to ensure their safety.

Further announcements will be provided as appropriate.

Source: Company Press Release