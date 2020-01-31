Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC and EV ARC HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day

Envision Solar delivers solar powered EV charging to the city of Atlanta. (Credit: Pixabay/MikesPhotos)

Envision Solar International, the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced that the first patented EV ARC unit has been delivered to the City of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management and is in use charging city-owned fleet vehicles.

“The City of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management chose Envision EV ARC™ technology for our electric vehicle charging needs due to its solving the complexities of putting charging stations into a Downtown location, as well as providing access to power for our electric vehicles in the case of a weather emergency,” said Robert L. Horton, fleet manager, City of Atlanta.

“We invented the EV ARC to provide EV charging and emergency power in locations where it’s too complex, too expensive or just impossible to install grid-tied chargers,” said Desmond Wheatley, Envision Solar’s CEO. “Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management has taken advantage of this American innovation to obtain the charging infrastructure it needs while ensuring its fleet vehicles run even should the power go out due to a weather event.”

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC and EV ARC HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.