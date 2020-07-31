Envision is a greentech company that designs, sells and operates smart wind turbines through Envision Energy, AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC, and Envision Digital

Peninsula Wind Farm, Yucatan, Mexico. (Credit: Envision Energy.)

Envision Group, a world-leading greentech company, today announced the commissioning of the Peninsula Wind Farm project in Yucatan, Mexico with a total installed capacity of 90 megawatts.

This project is jointly owned and developed by Envision Energy, Mexican developer Vive Energia, and Spanish conglomerate ACS. It will supply over 300 GWh of electricity per year to the local grid, in compliance with the two Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) awarded in Mexico’s first and second renewable energy auctions.

The Peninsula Wind Farm is powered by Envision’s 2.5 MW onshore wind turbines, which have a hub height of 120 meters and a rotor diameter of 110 meters. The 36 installed turbines are ideally suited to maximize the region’s wind resource with enhanced cooling system and adapted to the region’s extreme conditions in terms of temperature, salinity and humidity.

Envision will also provide a 10-year service agreement offering smart monitoring and control, advanced predictive maintenance and on-site services through Envision’s Latin American Service team levering its physical presence in Yucatan from where the company also provides similar services to Dzilam 70MW Wind Farm, located 50km from Peninsula Wind Farm.

Rafael Valdez Mingramm, Managing Director for Envision Energy Latin America said, “Peninsula is Envision and Vive Energia’s 2nd and biggest project in Mexico. We are proud to continue delivering our best solutions in Mexico jointly with our strategic partners, by powering the communities with clean, affordable and secure energy.”

Juan Carlos Vega, Yucatan’s Undersecretary of Energy, in a visit to Peninsula Wind Farm this morning commented, “This wind farm is also an important milestone for the State of Yucatan as it reaffirms our commitment to support the development of sustainable projects in the State, in collaboration with local communities and multiple stakeholders.”

Source: Company Press Release