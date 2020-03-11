Tailwind will make a final investment decision on the Evelyn field in 2020, conditional upon the approval of the Environmental Statement

Environmental statement submitted for Evelyn Development. (Credit: Tailwind Energy Ltd.)

Tailwind is working towards committing to development of the Evelyn field located in the Central North Sea. The first phase of development will consist of a single well, subsea tie-back to the Triton FPSO, with first oil expected by the end of 2022.

Ensuring that environmental matters have been fully considered for the Evelyn Development, before the full field development decision is taken, Tailwind has prepared an Environmental Statement presenting the findings of the Environmental Impact Assessment and has been submitted to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). A public consultation on the plans is underway.

Tailwind will make a final investment decision on the Evelyn field in 2020, conditional upon the approval of the Environmental Statement.

Source: Company Press Release