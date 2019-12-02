The ESHIA for the road, which includes the power line, Heavy Mineral Concentrate pipeline and related infrastructure, was the second of two environmental approvals required for the relocation of WCP B

Image: Kenmare has receives approval for road to Pilivili ore zone in Mozambique. Photo: courtesy of Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Kenmare Resources, one of the global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique, announced that approval has been received for the Environmental, Social and Health Impact Assessment (ESHIA) for the purpose-built road to Pilivili by the Ministry of Land, Environment and Rural Development in Mozambique.

As part of its growth strategy to increase production to 1.2 million tonnes per annum of ilmenite from 2021, Kenmare is relocating its Wet Concentrator Plant (“WCP”) B to the high grade Pilivili ore zone in Q3 2020. The ESHIA for the road, which includes the power line, Heavy Mineral Concentrate pipeline and related infrastructure, was the second of two environmental approvals required for the relocation of WCP B. The first approval for the Pilivili mining area was received in May 2019.

Kenmare had commenced construction of the road from within the existing Namalope permit area in late Q3 2019 and following receipt of the road ESHIA approval and forthcoming environmental licence, construction will commence along the remainder of the 23-kilometre route. The project delivery timeline for the relocation of WCP B remains on track.

Statement from Michael Carvill, Managing Director:

“The road ESHIA is the second and final environmental approval required for the relocation of WCP B to Pilivili. We are on track to relocate WCP B in Q3 2020 and begin commissioning in Q4 2020. Pilivili is the highest grade ore zone in Kenmare’s portfolio and from 2021 we expect to have increased production and become a first quartile margin producer.”

Source: Company Press Release