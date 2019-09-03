The production optimisation specialist demonstrated its latest Subsea Safety Module (SSM), a key flow intervention services technology (FIS), at its facility in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire

Image: The production optimisation specialist demonstrated its latest Subsea Safety Module (SSM). Photo courtesy of Enpro Subsea.

Aberdeen-based Enpro Subsea showcased the results of a pioneering subsea technology research and development (R&D) programme during a recent visit from Member of Scottish Parliament Jamie Hepburn, Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills.

The production optimisation specialist demonstrated its latest Subsea Safety Module (SSM), a key flow intervention services technology (FIS), at its facility in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire. The module was developed with assistance from a £755,000 R&D grant from Scottish Enterprise.

To date, its 10k pressure version of FIS has provided well stimulation for multiple campaigns in West Africa. The system has been proven to improve production, by stimulating the reservoir and increasing the ultimate recovery from existing subsea wells.

This latest development increases the SSM’s operating capabilities to support higher pressure (15ksi) wells, common in the Gulf of Mexico and West Africa. The new module is also configurable for other subsea chemical injection treatments, including hydrate remediate and flow assurance management.

The system can be deployed from an ROV support vessel or construction support vessel. By eliminating the need for a rig, operator savings can reach up to 70% of traditional vessel and support costs, potentially worth USD$12 million on a 30-day multi-well intervention campaign.

Tom Bryce, Enpro Subsea marketing director, said: “As the industry continues to focus on maximising recovery from their existing assets, new technology is essential. This investment combined with R&D funding from Scottish Enterprise provided us with the ideal opportunity to increase our capabilities in the deepwater intervention arena, building on our success to date. It was a great opportunity to be able to showcase this new technology to Mr Hepburn during his visit and thank Scottish Enterprise for their continued support.”

As a modular system, the SSM can be used with any subsea flow access point to gain access to well or pipeline flow, including the company’s proprietary flow access module (FAM) technology. In addition to facilitating hydraulic intervention, the FAM open architecture has been selected by operators as an enabling technology for subsea production systems standardisation, leading to early first oil and future-proof field development strategies.

“Installing FAM hubs enables operators to retrofit any technology to its subsea architecture or react to any production challenges in future field life,” explained Bryce.

“FAM creates an enhanced production ‘USB port’ within the jumper envelope, which enables the use of standard subsea Xmas trees and manifolds, with the FAM providing life of field flexibility within the system design.”

FAM therefore delivers ‘smart standardisation,’ enabling a range of production enhancing technologies for metering, flow measurement, flow assurance, and digital data access to be installed at any stage throughout the life of field.

The company uses this ‘smart standardisation’ to link with existing subsea infrastructure, Xmas trees and manifolds, and return significant cost savings during well operations compared with alternatives.

The combination of the FIS and FAM range of products throughout the life of field delivers maximum recovery from existing and new subsea wells while minimising risk and cost.

The business has seen more than 60 of its subsea FAMs adopted by operators in key regions since the product was launched 2016. The team now aims to increase sales over the next two years in line with its international business plan.

Enpro Subsea has 45 personnel across its operational bases in Aberdeen, Houston and Ghana. The company was formed in 2011 with five employees and delivers cost-effective flexible solutions to enhance subsea production throughout the life of an asset.

Bryce added: “Looking ahead, we are focusing on high-integrity pressure protection system (HIPPs), pumping and data acquisition solutions using the same technology. FAM enables an open subsea architecture allowing any subsea processing hardware to be retrofitted onto any well, achieving standardisation with flexibility for our clients.”

Enpro Subsea is exhibiting at Offshore Europe 2019 in Aberdeen this week on stand 3J39.

Source: Company Press Release